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Previous
Photo 2027
Ready to Depart
Steam locomotives may steal the attention, but they never operated on their own. Before every departure came a few quiet words between the crew, making sure everything was ready.
This moment, just before the train leaves, reminds me that railways have always been as much about people as machines.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th July 2026 12:23pm
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