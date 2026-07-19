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Ready to Depart by okvalle
Photo 2027

Ready to Depart

Steam locomotives may steal the attention, but they never operated on their own. Before every departure came a few quiet words between the crew, making sure everything was ready.

This moment, just before the train leaves, reminds me that railways have always been as much about people as machines.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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