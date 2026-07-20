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Small Discovery by okvalle
Photo 2028

Small Discovery

Today was supposed to be a day off, but it quickly turned into something else. A short transfer in Oslo was followed by a visit to the tyre workshop, where the bus needed attention before new winter tyres arrive later this year.

While the mechanics worked, I wandered around with my camera. Beneath an old structure with millstones, I noticed a weathered pine cone covered with moss. A shallow puddle and a little curiosity turned it into today’s photograph.

Before the bus was even ready, the office called again. A delayed flight meant another transfer, this time from Oslo Airport to the Grand Hotel. What was meant to be a day off became a 9½-hour working day.

Even on the busiest days, there’s sometimes time to discover something small.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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