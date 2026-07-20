Small Discovery

Today was supposed to be a day off, but it quickly turned into something else. A short transfer in Oslo was followed by a visit to the tyre workshop, where the bus needed attention before new winter tyres arrive later this year.



While the mechanics worked, I wandered around with my camera. Beneath an old structure with millstones, I noticed a weathered pine cone covered with moss. A shallow puddle and a little curiosity turned it into today’s photograph.



Before the bus was even ready, the office called again. A delayed flight meant another transfer, this time from Oslo Airport to the Grand Hotel. What was meant to be a day off became a 9½-hour working day.



Even on the busiest days, there’s sometimes time to discover something small.