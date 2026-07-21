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Maple Wings by okvalle
Photo 2029

Maple Wings

A closer look reveals details we rarely notice. The delicate veins and textures of a maple seed are beautifully designed for a single purpose: catching the wind and carrying new life a little farther.

Sometimes all it takes is getting a little closer.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 21st, 2026  
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