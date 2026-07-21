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Previous
Photo 2029
Maple Wings
A closer look reveals details we rarely notice. The delicate veins and textures of a maple seed are beautifully designed for a single purpose: catching the wind and carrying new life a little farther.
Sometimes all it takes is getting a little closer.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st July 2026 6:43pm
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Joan Robillard
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Good capture
July 21st, 2026
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