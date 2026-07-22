22 July

This date, and what happened on Utøya, has stayed with me ever since. Every time I drive a coach to Utøya, I can still feel the weight of that day.



Today marks 15 years since the terrorist attacks of 22 July 2011.



This is the memorial dedicated to the three young people from Drammen who lost their lives on Utøya. Throughout the day, people come here, stand quietly for a moment, and remember those who never came home.



This was a planned photograph. Since I had the day off, I had the opportunity to visit Gamle Kirkeplass and photograph the memorial on the anniversary itself. Some photographs are chosen; others simply feel important to make.