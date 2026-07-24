Barnacle Geese at Bygdøy

I was driving another sightseeing tour today, this time with a friendly group of American visitors. One of our stops was Bygdøy, where I had plenty of time to walk around with my camera.



As usual, I started with a few safety shots before wandering away from the museum. Then, quite unexpectedly, I found myself standing in the middle of a large flock of barnacle geese.



I moved slowly, and the birds barely reacted. A few stepped aside by half a meter or so, but otherwise they calmly continued grazing as if I wasn’t there.



Of all the photos I took, this became my favourite. One goose stands in sharp focus while the others fade softly into the background, giving a sense of the flock without distracting from the main subject.