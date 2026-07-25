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Bottle Top by okvalle
Photo 2033

Bottle Top

Of course, my vacation begins with a rainy day. I had planned to go out with my camera anyway, but the day turned out a little differently than expected.

My wife and I drove into town to run a few errands, and we both needed something from the pharmacy. While she was being helped, I wandered into the Salvation Army thrift store across the hallway, looking for small details to photograph.

That’s where I found this green bottle with its porcelain stopper hanging loose from the wire clasp. Behind it stands another bottle with the stopper properly in place, though only a glimpse of it can be seen.

Today’s photo came from our little trip into town.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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