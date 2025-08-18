Previous
Having a coffee break by okvalle
8 / 365

Having a coffee break

Óli @mubbur and I had a nice coffee break at a tiny café. The nice lady at the café took this picture of us.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great photo off to old friends having a coffe break ☕️😊
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact