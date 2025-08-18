Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Having a coffee break
Óli
@mubbur
and I had a nice coffee break at a tiny café. The nice lady at the café took this picture of us.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2596
photos
52
followers
22
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
1690
1691
8
31
192
74
234
1692
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra III
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo off to old friends having a coffe break ☕️😊
August 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close