Visiting Gina and Andreas by okvalle
9 / 365

Visiting Gina and Andreas

I visited Gina and Andreas. She's from Lima, Peru. He's as Faroese as you can get 😊
Shortly after Gina had arrived in the Faroe Islands, she started to work as a cleaner wher I was working. Many of my colleagues didn't dear to speak English, so was almost the only one. I also came to the Faroe Islands a foreigner, so could help her with understanding how the Faroese People are and behave.
Anyhow, see created a father daughter like relationship, and we always keeps in touch. I always visit her when I'm here.

Actually a picture from yesterday evening, but I had used all my albums, so I'm posting today instead
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
