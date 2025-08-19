Visiting Gina and Andreas

I visited Gina and Andreas. She's from Lima, Peru. He's as Faroese as you can get 😊

Shortly after Gina had arrived in the Faroe Islands, she started to work as a cleaner wher I was working. Many of my colleagues didn't dear to speak English, so was almost the only one. I also came to the Faroe Islands a foreigner, so could help her with understanding how the Faroese People are and behave.

Anyhow, see created a father daughter like relationship, and we always keeps in touch. I always visit her when I'm here.



Actually a picture from yesterday evening, but I had used all my albums, so I'm posting today instead