Previous
Vandalism by okvalle
10 / 365

Vandalism

Details fom a bus shelter in Tórhavn.
It's not often I find vandalism nice, but this gave a cool effect.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
Well spotted, you made the most out of this bit of vandalism. I can't imagine vandalism in the Faroes!
August 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact