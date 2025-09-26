Previous
Calm Presence by okvalle
12 / 365

Calm Presence

He carries himself with quiet composure, a calm presence that doesn’t ask for attention but earns it all the same. His smile comes slowly, not given away too easily, yet when it appears it holds something steady and reassuring. This portrait, too, is part of our week together in the professional driver training course — a reminder that strength can be found not only in words or actions, but in the simple, grounded way a man meets the world.

This portrait is part of a small series taken during the same photo session as today’s main 365 image.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact