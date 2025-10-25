Previous
Flags and Balloons by okvalle
14 / 365

Flags and Balloons

On his father’s shoulders, a young boy waved his flag with determination.
For him, the bridge was not history — it was simply the start of something new, bright, and full of wonder.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact