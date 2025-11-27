Previous
Buick Model F, 1907 by okvalle
15 / 365

Buick Model F, 1907

A beautifully restored Buick Model F from 1907 — full of brass details and early automotive elegance. I’m always drawn to these old cars; they feel like time machines, standing quietly but carrying a century of stories in their design.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact