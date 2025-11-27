Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Buick Model F, 1907
A beautifully restored Buick Model F from 1907 — full of brass details and early automotive elegance. I’m always drawn to these old cars; they feel like time machines, standing quietly but carrying a century of stories in their design.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extra III
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th November 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
