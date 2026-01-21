Sign up
16 / 365
Souvenirs
Inside a souvenir shop in Flå.
Local symbols, familiar objects — and even signs in Chinese about tax-free shopping.
Small reminders of how far the road connects.
21st January 2026
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
