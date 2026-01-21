Previous
Souvenirs by okvalle
16 / 365

Souvenirs

Inside a souvenir shop in Flå.
Local symbols, familiar objects — and even signs in Chinese about tax-free shopping.
Small reminders of how far the road connects.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact