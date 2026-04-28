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Loved and Missed by okvalle
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Loved and Missed

A small personal memorial along the path.
Simple hearts, a stone, and the words Loved and missed.

Behind every name at Utøya was a life, a family, and unfinished dreams.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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