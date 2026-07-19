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Under a Cloud of Steam by okvalle
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Under a Cloud of Steam

Within moments, the locomotive was almost hidden behind clouds of steam.

For a brief time the platform disappeared into a white veil, leaving only the outline of the engine visible. It was a reminder that steam locomotives engage all the senses, not just the eyes.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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