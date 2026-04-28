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3 / 365
Spring Returns
Among roots and fallen leaves, the first blue anemones have returned.
A small reminder that even in places shaped by grief, spring keeps coming back.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Extra IV
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th April 2026 10:57am
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