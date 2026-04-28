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Spring Returns by okvalle
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Spring Returns

Among roots and fallen leaves, the first blue anemones have returned.

A small reminder that even in places shaped by grief, spring keeps coming back.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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