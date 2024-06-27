Previous
A chat in the shadows by okvalle
5 / 365

A chat in the shadows

Today it was pretty warm, so sitting under a tree is nice.
Still testing the Tamron 16-300mm. I left all the other lenses at home, so I was forced to use this one.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise