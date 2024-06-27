Sign up
A chat in the shadows
Today it was pretty warm, so sitting under a tree is nice.
Still testing the Tamron 16-300mm. I left all the other lenses at home, so I was forced to use this one.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2035
photos
42
followers
21
following
1% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th June 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
