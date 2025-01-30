Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
15 / 365
Steam roller from 1878
Detail from The Norwegian Museum of Science and Technology
Oslo municipality used this steam roller from 1878 until 1960
It's believed to be the oldest existing steam roller in the world. It was produced by Aveling & Porter, England.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2315
photos
46
followers
22
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Latest from all albums
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
145
15
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th January 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close