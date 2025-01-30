Previous
Steam roller from 1878 by okvalle
Steam roller from 1878

Detail from The Norwegian Museum of Science and Technology
Oslo municipality used this steam roller from 1878 until 1960
It's believed to be the oldest existing steam roller in the world. It was produced by Aveling & Porter, England.
Ole Kristian Valle

