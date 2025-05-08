Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
Brekkefossen
Brekkefossen in Akerselva (Akers river) close to the Technical museum in Oslo
8th May 2025
8th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2443
photos
47
followers
21
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Latest from all albums
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
20
165
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
8th May 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close