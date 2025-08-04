Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
28 / 365
Denhard
My former father in law. He will turn 90 in October.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2569
photos
50
followers
22
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
73
1675
184
1676
1677
28
185
1678
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Extras II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
He is looking good!
August 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A sweet portrait
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close