Denhard

My former father in law. He will turn 90 in October.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He is looking good!
August 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A sweet portrait
August 4th, 2025  
