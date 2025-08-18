Previous
Taking pictures by okvalle
Taking pictures

Here Óli @mubbur is taking pictures of a nice bridge up the river. It has been a bit dry lately, so there's not much water in the river.
18th August 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot🤣😊👍
August 18th, 2025  
