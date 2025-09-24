Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Portrait of Connection
His smile lights up the classroom, a reminder that learning is not only about rules and routines, but also about camaraderie. A driver, a colleague, and in this moment — a friend.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th September 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
