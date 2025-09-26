Previous
Quiet Strength by okvalle
37 / 365

Quiet Strength

His beard tells a story in shades of salt and pepper, a quiet mark of time and experience. At first he seemed reserved, standing calmly in the group, but when conversation drew closer, warmth and kindness came easily. This portrait, part of a series from our professional driver training course, is not just of a face, but of a gentle presence — steady, thoughtful, and open once you take the time to see.

This portrait is part of a small series taken during the same photo session as today’s main 365 image.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact