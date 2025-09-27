Previous
Light Along the Fence by okvalle
38 / 365

Light Along the Fence

Hanging from the old wooden fence at Bergvang, these glass bulbs caught the afternoon light. The nearest one clear, the others fading softly into blur — a small reminder of how depth and focus shape not only photographs, but the way we see.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact