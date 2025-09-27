Sign up
38 / 365
Light Along the Fence
Hanging from the old wooden fence at Bergvang, these glass bulbs caught the afternoon light. The nearest one clear, the others fading softly into blur — a small reminder of how depth and focus shape not only photographs, but the way we see.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th September 2025 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
