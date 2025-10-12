Previous
Still Waters of October by okvalle
Still Waters of October

A calm autumn afternoon, captured with my phone a few days ago.
The reflections were so clear it was hard to tell where the forest ended and the water began.
Sometimes all you need to do is stop for a moment — and notice how still the world can be.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
