41 / 365
The Lobster Keeper
Outside the Drøbak Aquarium, a young keeper measures his catch — a small lobster, destined not for a tank, but for freedom. Rules are rules, even for crustaceans.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th October 2025 1:12pm
