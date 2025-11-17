Previous
Christmas lights by okvalle
44 / 365

Christmas lights

As soon as you walk into a shopping mall in November, Christmas has already arrived — bright lights, warm colours, and decorations everywhere.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact