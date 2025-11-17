Sign up
Christmas lights
As soon as you walk into a shopping mall in November, Christmas has already arrived — bright lights, warm colours, and decorations everywhere.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Ole Kristian Valle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Views
0
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th November 2025 2:30pm
