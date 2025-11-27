Previous
Egoisten (1935) by okvalle
Egoisten (1935)

This is Egoisten, built in 1935 by the Norwegian industrialist Clarin Mustad. He was so tired of friends and acquaintances asking for a lift that he designed a car with only one seat. The irony, of course, is that Mustad was no egoist at all — his very first homemade car had room for eleven people, and he used to drive everyone into town. After years of being the designated driver, he finally had enough and created this one-seater “Egoist.” A little piece of Norwegian automotive humor and history.
