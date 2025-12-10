Previous
Between the Buses by okvalle
Between the Buses

Between two buses I caught a glimpse of my own vehicle reflected back at me — a simple, fitting goodbye to the workdays of this year.
10th December 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
