Previous
49 / 365
Group of Faroese supporters
A group photo of Faroese handball supporters at Norefjell, taken with my phone.
It was a pleasure meeting people from the Faroe Islands today — familiar faces, shared stories, and a lot of warmth in the cold mountain air.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras II
Camera
A065
Taken
19th January 2026 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
