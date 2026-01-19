Previous
Group of Faroese supporters by okvalle
Group of Faroese supporters

A group photo of Faroese handball supporters at Norefjell, taken with my phone.
It was a pleasure meeting people from the Faroe Islands today — familiar faces, shared stories, and a lot of warmth in the cold mountain air.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
