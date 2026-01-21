Previous
Local reference by okvalle
Local reference

An old, slightly worn stuffed bear at a shopping centre in Flå.
A quiet nod to Bjørneparken just nearby. (a nearby wildlife park)
21st January 2026

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
