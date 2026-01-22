Previous
Routine Work by okvalle
Routine Work

A garbage truck emptying the underground containers. An everyday moment, seen from the driver’s seat while waiting.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details

