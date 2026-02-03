Sign up
53 / 365
At Rest
Resting on the edge of ice and water.
Winter doesn’t stop life here — it only changes the rhythm.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd February 2026 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
