Grey Heron on Thin Ice by okvalle
54 / 365

Grey Heron on Thin Ice

When I arrived at the river in search of the kingfisher,
a grey heron was already there.

Still. Focused.
Stepping carefully through the shallow water
between ice and reflection.

It felt like watching patience itself.

I had not planned this encounter.
But winter often rewards those who linger a little longer.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

