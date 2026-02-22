Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Grey Heron on Thin Ice
When I arrived at the river in search of the kingfisher,
a grey heron was already there.
Still. Focused.
Stepping carefully through the shallow water
between ice and reflection.
It felt like watching patience itself.
I had not planned this encounter.
But winter often rewards those who linger a little longer.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2887
photos
58
followers
23
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd February 2026 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
