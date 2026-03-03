Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
Edge of the Morning
I was back in Vollen again today. I hadn’t planned to photograph ducks — I have done that before.
But this one stood exactly where the low sun touched the edge of the pier. The golden light against the blue shadows was too good to ignore.
Later, when I returned, the sun was higher and the magic had faded.
It reminded me how brief certain moments are.
Sometimes you only get one chance.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2902
photos
58
followers
23
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Latest from all albums
259
1885
1886
1887
1888
56
260
1889
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd March 2026 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close