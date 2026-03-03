Previous
Edge of the Morning by okvalle
56 / 365

Edge of the Morning

I was back in Vollen again today. I hadn’t planned to photograph ducks — I have done that before.

But this one stood exactly where the low sun touched the edge of the pier. The golden light against the blue shadows was too good to ignore.

Later, when I returned, the sun was higher and the magic had faded.

It reminded me how brief certain moments are.
Sometimes you only get one chance.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact