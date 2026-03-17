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Patterns in Passing
At the surface, the water carried thin lines of foam, drifting slowly toward the edge.
I waited for a small cluster to move into place, something to anchor the image among the shifting patterns.
For a moment, the lines formed something almost deliberate — like contours on a map, or traces of movement made visible.
But nothing stays.
A second later, it had already begun to change, the pattern dissolving back into the flow.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th March 2026 2:00pm
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