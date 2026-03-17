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Patterns in Passing by okvalle
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Patterns in Passing

At the surface, the water carried thin lines of foam, drifting slowly toward the edge.

I waited for a small cluster to move into place, something to anchor the image among the shifting patterns.

For a moment, the lines formed something almost deliberate — like contours on a map, or traces of movement made visible.

But nothing stays.
A second later, it had already begun to change, the pattern dissolving back into the flow.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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