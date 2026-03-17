Patterns in Passing

At the surface, the water carried thin lines of foam, drifting slowly toward the edge.



I waited for a small cluster to move into place, something to anchor the image among the shifting patterns.



For a moment, the lines formed something almost deliberate — like contours on a map, or traces of movement made visible.



But nothing stays.

A second later, it had already begun to change, the pattern dissolving back into the flow.