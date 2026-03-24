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59 / 365
DARK
It was placed carefully inside a display case,
a small object, easy to overlook.
I opened the door to avoid the reflections,
just to see it more clearly.
Soft threads wrapped around polished metal,
textures meeting in quiet contrast.
And on the surface, a single word:
DARK.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th March 2026 11:13am
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KoalaGardens🐨
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how odd!
March 24th, 2026
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