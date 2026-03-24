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DARK by okvalle
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DARK

It was placed carefully inside a display case,
a small object, easy to overlook.

I opened the door to avoid the reflections,
just to see it more clearly.

Soft threads wrapped around polished metal,
textures meeting in quiet contrast.

And on the surface, a single word:

DARK.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how odd!
March 24th, 2026  
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