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Remains of Industry by okvalle
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Remains of Industry

These concrete structures are remnants from the early days of the cement factory in Brevik, founded in 1916. This was once part of the facility where coal was received and used to fuel production.

Today, it stands silent above the water, its reflection still intact. What was once movement, noise, and industry has become something still and almost contemplative — a memory held in concrete.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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