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The Path of Love by okvalle
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The Path of Love

We walked along Kjærlighetsstien — the Path of Love.
A beautiful name for a place forever marked by violence. Ten young lives were lost here on July 22, 2011.

Today the forest is quiet again, the path peaceful in the afternoon light. But knowing what happened here changes the silence.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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