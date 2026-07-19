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Departure by okvalle
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Departure

The train had not yet moved, but the platform was already alive with steam, smoke and anticipation.

Modern trains leave almost unnoticed. A steam locomotive announces its departure with sound, heat and clouds of steam that turn an ordinary station into a living museum.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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