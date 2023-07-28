Previous
Ready for Olaf's Wake celebration by okvalle
12 / 365

Ready for Olaf's Wake celebration

Not the best weather to go to town, and it just got worse and worse
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a lovely family portrait. I do hope the weather didn’t spoil your day too much.
July 29th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good shot
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise