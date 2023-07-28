Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Ready for Olaf's Wake celebration
Not the best weather to go to town, and it just got worse and worse
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1577
photos
38
followers
19
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
60
198
938
939
199
12
940
941
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th July 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
What a lovely family portrait. I do hope the weather didn’t spoil your day too much.
July 29th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good shot
July 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close