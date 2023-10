Shrubby cinquefoil

At test shot with macro function on my new phone on my walk to the supermarket this evening. The supermarket is conveniently close to our new home.

Today we are both exhausted, so we take a break from the moving work. We still have to clear out our old place, but we are not in a hurry.

It's my son's birthday today. I tried to call him, but no answer. He's probably to busy at work or commuting from London city to home.