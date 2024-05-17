Sign up
In Strömstad
Walking around in Strömstad, Sweden. My wife posing for the picture. She actually saw a jellyfish for the first time in real life. She was amazed.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th May 2024 3:21pm
Karen
Lovely photo of your wife and of the Stromstad sculpture.
May 17th, 2024
