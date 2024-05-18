Previous
Duckling I by okvalle
Duckling I

At the pond at Gulskogen manor I came across some ducklings. I suffered a bit with too high ISO because I needed a high shutter speed. These ducklings were moving very fast!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Karen ace
Very nice capture! Its lovely.
May 18th, 2024  
moni kozi
This one is brilliant
May 18th, 2024  
