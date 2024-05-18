Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Duckling I
At the pond at Gulskogen manor I came across some ducklings. I suffered a bit with too high ISO because I needed a high shutter speed. These ducklings were moving very fast!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th May 2024 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Very nice capture! Its lovely.
May 18th, 2024
moni kozi
This one is brilliant
May 18th, 2024
