80 / 365
Gese family
A nice group picture of a geese family from the same lake.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1972
photos
39
followers
21
following
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
1233
78
1234
1235
225
79
1236
80
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th May 2024 2:27pm
Karen
ace
Love this - gorgeous capture. So very beautiful!
May 19th, 2024
