87 / 365
Wagtail II
Immature wagtail by the river this evening.
11th June 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th June 2024 9:09pm
Karen
Cute bird! Lovely capture, the colours and DoF are wonderful.
June 11th, 2024
