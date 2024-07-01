Previous
Honouring old drivers by okvalle
Honouring old drivers

Two of our senior drivers got flowers today. The one to the left have worked here for 40 years. The one that's receiving the flowers have been driving bus in the company for 55 years!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

