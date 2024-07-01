Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
Honouring old drivers
Two of our senior drivers got flowers today. The one to the left have worked here for 40 years. The one that's receiving the flowers have been driving bus in the company for 55 years!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
