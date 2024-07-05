Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
100 / 365
Dots
This is actually from the wall of the Norwegian Opera House in Oslo. Taken when I was waiting for my group this morning. It's kind of abstract. I have no idea of the meaning of it.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2050
photos
42
followers
21
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Latest from all albums
1279
228
99
1280
1281
1282
100
1283
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th July 2024 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close