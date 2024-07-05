Previous
Dots by okvalle
100 / 365

Dots

This is actually from the wall of the Norwegian Opera House in Oslo. Taken when I was waiting for my group this morning. It's kind of abstract. I have no idea of the meaning of it.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
