110 / 365
Farm
After finishing my driving, I fuelled up the bus preparing for a trip to Sweden to pick up a British group tomorrow. After fuelling I stopped and took a picture of this beautiful farm. This is my extra picture for today.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th July 2024 6:30pm
