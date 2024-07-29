Previous
Niobe fritillary by okvalle
111 / 365

Niobe fritillary

I also found a butterfly while waiting for the bus home. It's nice to be able to capture wildlife in the city centre.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise